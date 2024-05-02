Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 16,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,654. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
