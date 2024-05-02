Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 16,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,654. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $194.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

See Also

Dividend History for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.