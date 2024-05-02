Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded down 0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,985. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 9.31 and a 12 month high of 12.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 11.14.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.