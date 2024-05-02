Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded down 0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,985. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 9.31 and a 12 month high of 12.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 11.14.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

