Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.15

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 35565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 9.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Insider Transactions at Screaming Eagle Acquisition

In other news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,283,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at $17,127,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow State Investments L.P. increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 433,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 177,300 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,060,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,122,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 314,156 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 315,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 212,629 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

