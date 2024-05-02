Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Alkermes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.
Alkermes Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,405. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.
Insider Activity
In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
