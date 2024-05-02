Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.05 and last traded at C$11.08. 151,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 350,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.03.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 686.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.9511278 earnings per share for the current year.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
