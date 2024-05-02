Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.05 and last traded at C$11.08. 151,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 350,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 8.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 686.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.9511278 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.