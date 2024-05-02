BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE BRSP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. 150,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $804.74 million, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

In other news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of BrightSpire Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 257,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 73,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,480,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after buying an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

