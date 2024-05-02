VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,122 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 70,071 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.84. 2,362,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,598,867. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.01. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $120.93 and a 1 year high of $239.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

