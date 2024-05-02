Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) PT Raised to $9.00

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STGW. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 472,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -237.33 and a beta of 1.09. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Stagwell by 40.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

