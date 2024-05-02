Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 61,044 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,044 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,853. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

