Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $265.28 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.65 or 0.00014826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.38 billion and $265.28 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00057068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

