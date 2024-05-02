CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CSG Systems International traded as low as $42.83 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 82338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

