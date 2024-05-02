DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.72. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,057,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,782 shares of company stock valued at $63,130,157. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

