FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCFS. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.5 %

FirstCash stock opened at $114.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.04. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $2,065,308.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,466,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,093,704.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $2,065,308.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,466,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,093,704.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,158,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 46.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

