Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Sells $719,561.22 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $72.21 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $74.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.0% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.