Analysts Set Expectations for Fiera Capital Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.64.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FSZ opened at C$6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.61. The stock has a market cap of C$9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.81. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$210.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

