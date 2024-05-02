Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO Sells $609,962.30 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,749 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $609,962.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $160.54 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

