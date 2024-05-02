Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of C$25.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.11 million.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$245.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.58%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

