Newmont (TSE:NGT) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Overweight

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE NGT opened at C$55.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$64.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$39.96 and a 12 month high of C$68.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.02). Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.4813847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

