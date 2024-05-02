Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYRE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

SYRE opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.88. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.80). Research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

