TD Cowen Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $48.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FORM. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Shares of FORM opened at $43.99 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,776,179.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 368.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 45,248 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

