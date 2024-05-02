Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $949,000 Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC grew its position in Relx by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 194,937 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,147,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,371,000 after acquiring an additional 36,466 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,020,000 after acquiring an additional 384,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Relx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Relx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Relx Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE RELX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 436,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
