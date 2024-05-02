Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,663,339,000 after buying an additional 514,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $9.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,232.92. 530,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,453. The company has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,310.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,144.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.