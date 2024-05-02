Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,592 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OWL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 560.06%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

