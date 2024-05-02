Intrust Bank NA Sells 109 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,433,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.4 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $301.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.45 and a 12 month high of $335.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.88.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

