Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

