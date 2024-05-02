Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 698 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVIP. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

GVIP stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $110.04.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

