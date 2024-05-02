1,874 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after buying an additional 620,182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,044.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 260,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 77.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,365,000 after buying an additional 204,583 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $127.34 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $133.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average is $118.52.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

