National Bank Financial Weighs in on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

About Gibson Energy

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

