Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $553.60 and last traded at $553.73. Approximately 627,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,444,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $559.49.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

The company has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $603.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $77,788,745 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

