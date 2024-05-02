Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,844,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $99,595,000. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $42,883,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,134,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,160,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Down 1.0 %

SN stock opened at 64.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 59.75 and a 200-day moving average of 51.85. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 67.14.

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

