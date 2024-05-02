Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $7,094,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,498,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 373,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE EDD opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $4.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Articles

