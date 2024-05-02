Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 3,775 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,740.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 440,800 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,421,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 981,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 205,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 199,059 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,841,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FTSL opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.