Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Skyworks Solutions worth $463,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 15.4 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $16.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.20. 5,294,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,125. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.