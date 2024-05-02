Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Issues Earnings Results

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Powell Industries Price Performance

POWL stock traded down $6.01 on Thursday, reaching $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $197.87.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 714,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,168,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at $108,168,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

