Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,165.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Grid

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.