Susquehanna Trims Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price to $18.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

