Triumph Capital Management Reduces Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $759.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.