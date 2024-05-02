CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Position Lessened by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management decreased its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CION Investment by 1,628.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in CION Investment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CION Investment by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,067.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,760. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $613.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

