Triumph Capital Management Sells 910 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,637,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,370 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,658,000 after acquiring an additional 814,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 902,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 585,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

