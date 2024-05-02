Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,547 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,979,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,334,000 after acquiring an additional 528,976 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $19,485,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,459,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

JXN opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

