Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2,509.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 322,523 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 193.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 441,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 290,600 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $8,373,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 16.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,408 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $34.65 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

