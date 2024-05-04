2,012 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FI stock opened at $149.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average is $138.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

