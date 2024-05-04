Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Archrock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AROC

Archrock Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AROC opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Archrock has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Archrock will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Archrock by 4,483.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.