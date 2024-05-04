Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Up 28.4 %

ARDX traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $8.72. 24,971,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,138.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,138.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,820 shares of company stock worth $1,400,524. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,200,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 185.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 1,082,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 93.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,895,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 915,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.