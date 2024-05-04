Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Heritage Insurance Price Performance
HRTG traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 510,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,001. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $249.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 20,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HRTG
About Heritage Insurance
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Insurance
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.