ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
