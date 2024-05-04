BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BYM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,175. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.