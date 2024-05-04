Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,466 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $97,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $9,996,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,571,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 943,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

