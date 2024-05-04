Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 124,532 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,532 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $70,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 295,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 189,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. 861,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,819. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.