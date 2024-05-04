Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Evogene has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.44.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 423.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
